Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Mustang Bio (MBIO) and Sesen Bio (SESN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mustang Bio (MBIO) and Sesen Bio (SESN) with bullish sentiments.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mustang Bio, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.7% and a 23.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Mustang Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67, representing a 383.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Sesen Bio (SESN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Sesen Bio today and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -15.3% and a 22.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Sesen Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.42, which is a 643.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

