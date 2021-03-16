Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS), Xenon (XENE) and Immunovant (IMVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS), Xenon (XENE) and Immunovant (IMVT) with bullish sentiments.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings on January 15 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 61.7% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Motus Gi Holdings with a $2.58 average price target, which is a 66.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Xenon (XENE)

In a report issued on March 3, Antonia Borovina from Bloom Burton maintained a Buy rating on Xenon, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.24, close to its 52-week high of $21.94.

Borovina has an average return of 68.7% when recommending Xenon.

According to TipRanks.com, Borovina is ranked #3538 out of 7379 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67, representing a 31.8% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Immunovant (IMVT)

In a report issued on March 8, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Cogent Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $39.63 average price target, which is a 130.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

