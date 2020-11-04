Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS), Vapotherm (VAPO) and Option Care Health (OPCH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS), Vapotherm (VAPO) and Option Care Health (OPCH) with bullish sentiments.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.73, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.8% and a 35.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Motus Gi Holdings with a $2.70 average price target.

Vapotherm (VAPO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Vapotherm yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 49.2% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Shockwave Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vapotherm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.00.

Option Care Health (OPCH)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Option Care Health yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Livongo Health, HealthStream, and Allscripts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Option Care Health with a $19.50 average price target.

