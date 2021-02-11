Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) and Infinity Pharma (INFI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) and Infinity Pharma (INFI) with bullish sentiments.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 82.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monopar Therapeutics Inc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

Infinity Pharma (INFI)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Infinity Pharma, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.61.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 72.1% and a 67.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinity Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.83, which is a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

