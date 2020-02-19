Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Molecular Templates (MTEM), Atricure (ATRC) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Molecular Templates (MTEM), Atricure (ATRC) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE) with bullish sentiments.

Molecular Templates (MTEM)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Templates, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.58, close to its 52-week high of $16.75.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 48.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Moleculin Biotech, and Exact Sciences.

The the analyst consensus on Molecular Templates is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Atricure (ATRC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on Atricure today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.17, close to its 52-week high of $44.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Atricure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.61, close to its 52-week high of $29.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 36.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fate Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.86, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

