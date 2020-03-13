Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Molecular Templates (MTEM) and Synlogic (SYBX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Molecular Templates (MTEM) and Synlogic (SYBX).

Molecular Templates (MTEM)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Templates yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 37.8% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Molecular Templates is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, representing a 44.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Synlogic (SYBX)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer reiterated a Hold rating on Synlogic. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.39, close to its 52-week low of $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 36.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synlogic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

