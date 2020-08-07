Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Molecular Templates (MTEM), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Kura Oncology (KURA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Molecular Templates (MTEM), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Kura Oncology (KURA) with bullish sentiments.

Molecular Templates (MTEM)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Molecular Templates, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.14.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 52.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Molecular Templates has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma today and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.46, close to its 52-week high of $110.75.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 49.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $127.27 average price target, implying a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Kura Oncology (KURA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Kura Oncology today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.94, close to its 52-week high of $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kura Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.