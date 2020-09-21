Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Moderna (MRNA), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNA), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Moderna today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 46.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.86, representing a 33.9% upside. In a report issued on September 18, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sol-Gel Technologies, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Perrigo Company.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.33.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

In a report released today, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is ranked #1988 out of 6936 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $4.17 average price target.

