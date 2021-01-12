Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Moderna (MRNA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Leah R. Cann reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 50.8% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and X4 Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $147.08 average price target, a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NGM Biopharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.75, representing a 59.6% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

