Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Moderna (MRNA) and Hologic (HOLX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Moderna (MRNA) and Hologic (HOLX).

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released yesterday, Redburn Partners from Redburn Partners initiated coverage with a Sell rating on Moderna. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.15, close to its 52-week high of $103.20.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $107.33 average price target, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Leerink Partners also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hologic (HOLX)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Hold rating on Hologic on November 20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.00, close to its 52-week high of $77.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $87.78 average price target, which is a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on HOLX: