Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Moderna (MRNA) and BioCryst (BCRX)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Moderna (MRNA) and BioCryst (BCRX).
Moderna (MRNA)
Merrill Lynch analyst Geoff Meacham reiterated a Sell rating on Moderna yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.38.
According to TipRanks.com, Meacham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Meacham covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.
Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.83.
BioCryst (BCRX)
In a report released yesterday, Brian Cheng from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on BioCryst, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.47.
BioCryst has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.
