Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Moderna (MRNA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Leah R. Cann maintained a Buy rating on Moderna yesterday and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $132.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and SQZ Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $167.82 average price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.59, close to its 52-week low of $23.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -1.9% and a 46.8% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.44.

