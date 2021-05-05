Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Moderna (MRNA), AbbVie (ABBV) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Moderna (MRNA), AbbVie (ABBV) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP).

Moderna (MRNA)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Hold rating on Moderna on February 25 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $173.59, close to its 52-week high of $189.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 48.8% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.60, implying a -9.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report issued on April 22, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.90, close to its 52-week high of $115.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 48.3% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $126.00, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report issued on April 27, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.7% and a 10.5% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.29.

