Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) and MacroGenics (MGNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) and MacroGenics (MGNX) with bullish sentiments.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $200.92.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.7% and a 57.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $273.75, implying a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sensei Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.50, close to its 52-week low of $15.45.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.5% and a 59.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sensei Biotherapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50, implying an 80.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 59.5% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MacroGenics with a $25.50 average price target.

