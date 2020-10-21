Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Thermo Fisher (TMO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Thermo Fisher (TMO).

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer maintained a Hold rating on Mirati Therapeutics today and set a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $189.04, close to its 52-week high of $203.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protagonist Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Pandion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirati Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $182.78.

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Buy rating to Thermo Fisher today and set a price target of $477.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $465.26, close to its 52-week high of $473.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 77.4% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, PerkinElmer, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thermo Fisher with a $468.14 average price target.

