Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and LivaNova (LIVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and LivaNova (LIVN) with bullish sentiments.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $180.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 39.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirati Therapeutics with a $191.11 average price target, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

LivaNova (LIVN)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on LivaNova, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 62.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LivaNova is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.20, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

