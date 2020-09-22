Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS).

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 35.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Miragen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 47.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.67.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer downgraded BioLife Solutions to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.40, close to its 52-week high of $28.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 51.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioLife Solutions with a $27.50 average price target.

