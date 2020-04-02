Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) with bullish sentiments.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 44.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Minerva Neurosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

In a report released yesterday, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.97, close to its 52-week low of $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 35.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals with a $6.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.