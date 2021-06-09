Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MiMedx Group (MDXG) and TransMedics Group (TMDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MiMedx Group (MDXG) and TransMedics Group (TMDX) with bullish sentiments.

MiMedx Group (MDXG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on MiMedx Group today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

MiMedx Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on TransMedics Group, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransMedics Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.00, which is a 99.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

