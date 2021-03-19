Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MiMedx Group (MDXG) and Acutus Medical (AFIB)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MiMedx Group (MDXG) and Acutus Medical (AFIB).

MiMedx Group (MDXG)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on MiMedx Group and a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 53.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cellectar Biosciences, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MiMedx Group with a $20.00 average price target.

Acutus Medical (AFIB)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Acutus Medical, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.83, close to its 52-week low of $15.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 51.6% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Acutus Medical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.75, which is a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

