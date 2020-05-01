Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Microbot Medical (MBOT) and Acelrx (ACRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microbot Medical (MBOT) and Acelrx (ACRX) with bullish sentiments.

Microbot Medical (MBOT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Microbot Medical today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 47.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microbot Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Acelrx (ACRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 41.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Acelrx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25.

