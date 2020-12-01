Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Metacrine (MTCR), Nucana (NCNA) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Metacrine (MTCR), Nucana (NCNA) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) with bullish sentiments.

Nucana (NCNA)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Nucana, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.56, close to its 52-week low of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.0% and a 84.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nucana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, which is a 233.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 41.2% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Vir Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.31, implying a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

