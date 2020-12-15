Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Mesoblast (MESO), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and Synlogic (SYBX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Mesoblast (MESO), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and Synlogic (SYBX).

Mesoblast (MESO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Mesoblast today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 45.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mesoblast with a $17.50 average price target, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on December 7, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.26, close to its 52-week high of $52.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $44.56 average price target.

Synlogic (SYBX)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Hold rating to Synlogic today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synlogic with a $13.00 average price target.

