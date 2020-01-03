Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Mesoblast (MESO), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mesoblast (MESO), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Co-Diagnostics (CODX) with bullish sentiments.

Mesoblast (MESO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mesoblast, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.83, close to its 52-week high of $7.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mesoblast with a $15.25 average price target, representing a 103.3% upside. In a report issued on December 19, Dawson James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 46.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.91, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 36.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Co-Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

