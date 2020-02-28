Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Mesoblast (MESO) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mesoblast (MESO) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE) with bullish sentiments.

Mesoblast (MESO)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Mesoblast today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 32.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Mesoblast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, representing a 96.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.79.

Biegler has an average return of 41.3% when recommending Fate Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is ranked #374 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $30.86 average price target, representing a -0.5% downside. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

