Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Merus (MRUS) and CytoDyn (OtherCYDY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Merus (MRUS) and CytoDyn (CYDY).

Merus (MRUS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Merus today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Merus with a $20.00 average price target.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on CytoDyn today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CytoDyn.

