Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), Lumos Pharma (LUMO) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), Lumos Pharma (LUMO) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA).

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Merit Medical Systems. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.56, close to its 52-week high of $55.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 64.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Merit Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.14, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.56.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 53.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumos Pharma with a $33.00 average price target.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 46.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Cara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, a 96.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CARA: