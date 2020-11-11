Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), Greenbrook Tms (OtherGBOKF) and Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) and Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) with bullish sentiments.

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Merit Medical Systems, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.56, close to its 52-week high of $55.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 52.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merit Medical Systems with a $59.86 average price target, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms today and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.07, close to its 52-week low of $0.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #1706 out of 7073 analysts.

Greenbrook Tms has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.73.

Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pliant Therapeutics and a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Pliant Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

