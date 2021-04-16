Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) and Generation Bio (GBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) and Generation Bio (GBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Merit Medical Systems today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.36, close to its 52-week high of $62.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Merit Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00.

Generation Bio (GBIO)

In a report released today, Gil Blum from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Generation Bio, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is ranked #6601 out of 7455 analysts.

Generation Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.50.

