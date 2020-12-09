Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Meridian Bioscience (VIVO), PerkinElmer (PKI) and Qiagen (QGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO), PerkinElmer (PKI) and Qiagen (QGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Meridian Bioscience, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meridian Bioscience with a $28.00 average price target.

PerkinElmer (PKI)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Buy rating to PerkinElmer today and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $147.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 75.3% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and NeoGenomics.

PerkinElmer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.00, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on December 2, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Qiagen (QGEN)

Berenberg Bank analyst Scott Bardo maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen today and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.35.

Bardo has an average return of 12.2% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Bardo is ranked #827 out of 7138 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.46, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR51.00 price target.

