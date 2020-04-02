Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Merck & Company (MRK), PerkinElmer (PKI) and Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Merck & Company (MRK), PerkinElmer (PKI) and Nevro Crop (NVRO).

Merck & Company (MRK)

In a report released today, David Risinger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.2% and a 39.9% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.75, a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

PerkinElmer (PKI)

In a report released today, Daniel Arias from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on PerkinElmer, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Arias is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.5% success rate. Arias covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Exact Sciences, Repligen, and Danaher.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PerkinElmer is a Hold with an average price target of $93.00.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

J.P. Morgan analyst Robert Marcus maintained a Hold rating on Nevro Crop today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcus is ranked #1690 out of 6244 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $135.14, a 60.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

