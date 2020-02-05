Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Merck & Company (MRK) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Merck & Company (MRK) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) with bullish sentiments.

Merck & Company (MRK)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.29, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.