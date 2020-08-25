Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Merck & Company (MRK) and Radius Health (RDUS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Merck & Company (MRK) and Radius Health (RDUS).

Merck & Company (MRK)

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, iTeos Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merck & Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.75, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Radius Health (RDUS)

In a report released today, Vikram Purohit from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.81, close to its 52-week low of $10.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Purohit is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -30.5% and a 14.3% success rate. Purohit covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Theravance Biopharma, and Pandion Therapeutics.

Radius Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.80, which is a 73.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

