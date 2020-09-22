Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Merck & Company (MRK) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Merck & Company (MRK) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) with bullish sentiments.

Merck & Company (MRK)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 38.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.63.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.03, close to its 52-week high of $64.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.83, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $67.00 price target.

