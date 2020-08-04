Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) and Inmune Bio (INMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) and Inmune Bio (INMB) with bullish sentiments.

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 46.3% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Menlo Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.90.

Inmune Bio (INMB)

Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria assigned a Buy rating to Inmune Bio yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 55.6% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Onconova Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inmune Bio with a $20.67 average price target.

