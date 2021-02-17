Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) and Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) and Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) with bullish sentiments.

Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings on December 17 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 54.1% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Voyager Therapeutics, and Kaleido Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meiragtx Holdings with a $47.50 average price target, representing a 200.6% upside. In a report issued on December 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Robert LeBoyer reiterated a Buy rating on Anavex Life Sciences on December 23 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.22.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 80.6% and a 60.6% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, and CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anavex Life Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report issued on December 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.