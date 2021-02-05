Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MEI Pharma (MEIP) and Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MEI Pharma (MEIP) and Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) with bullish sentiments.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Soleno Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 49.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Soleno Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.