Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MEI Pharma (MEIP) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MEI Pharma (MEIP) and Sanofi (SNYNF) with bullish sentiments.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 27.9% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released today, Richard Parkes from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.74.

Parkes observed:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung fur Sanofi vor Quartalszahlen auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro belassen. Das Portfolio des Pharmakonzerns durfte insgesamt relativ widerstandsfahig gegen die Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise sein, schrieb Analyst Richard Parkes in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Im ersten Quartal sollte das Wachstum von Sanofi aber einigen Gegenwind verzeichnet haben./edh/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 06:06 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Parkes has an average return of 4.6% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkes is ranked #532 out of 6408 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $109.40 average price target, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR104.00 price target.

