Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MEI Pharma (MEIP) and NovoCure (NVCR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on MEI Pharma (MEIP) and NovoCure (NVCR).

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

Alliance Global Partners analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 41.8% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syros Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MEI Pharma with a $9.88 average price target, which is a 182.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 10, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

NovoCure (NVCR)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Hold rating on NovoCure today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $198.91.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.2% and a 50.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.00, a -11.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

