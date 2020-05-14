Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MEI Pharma (MEIP) and Cellectis SA (CLLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MEI Pharma (MEIP) and Cellectis SA (CLLS) with bullish sentiments.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 34.6% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Catalyst Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEI Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, a 233.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cellectis SA (CLLS)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Cellectis SA today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 38.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cellectis SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.67, representing an 87.8% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.