Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MEI Pharma (MEIP) and Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MEI Pharma (MEIP) and Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) with bullish sentiments.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

Alliance Global Partners analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 37.5% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, a 234.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 51.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.33.

