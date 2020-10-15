Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Medtronic (MDT), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Medtronic (MDT), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) with bullish sentiments.

Medtronic (MDT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 72.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.63, an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 63.2% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC Therapeutics with a $62.50 average price target, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $71.00 price target.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 51.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.43.

