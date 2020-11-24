Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Medtronic (MDT) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Medtronic (MDT) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA).

Medtronic (MDT)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Medtronic today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.10, close to its 52-week high of $122.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 64.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.59, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 41.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.20.

