Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Medtronic (MDT) and Teladoc (TDOC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Medtronic (MDT) and Teladoc (TDOC).

Medtronic (MDT)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated a Buy rating on Medtronic today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 67.0% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $112.18 average price target, representing a 17.4% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $174.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 78.6% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.21, a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

