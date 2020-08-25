Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Medtronic (MDT) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Medtronic (MDT) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA) with bullish sentiments.

Medtronic (MDT)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Medtronic today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medtronic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.14, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 48.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.