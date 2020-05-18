Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Medical Facilities (OtherMFCSF) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medical Facilities (MFCSF) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE).

Medical Facilities (MFCSF)

RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm maintained a Hold rating on Medical Facilities on May 15 and set a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.60, close to its 52-week low of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.9% and a 38.9% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and CRH Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Medical Facilities with a $3.01 average price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 45.3% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.31, a 101.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

