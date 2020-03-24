Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Masimo (MASI), Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) and Electrocore (ECOR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Masimo (MASI), Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) and Electrocore (ECOR).

Masimo (MASI)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Masimo, with a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 45.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.25.

Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Hold rating on Liminal BioSciences yesterday and set a price target of C$9.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.20, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -29.9% and a 15.6% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, and Kalytera Therapeutics.

Liminal BioSciences has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.41.

Electrocore (ECOR)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Electrocore yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 44.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electrocore with a $1.50 average price target.

