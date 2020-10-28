Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Masimo (MASI), Community Health (CYH) and Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Masimo (MASI), Community Health (CYH) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF).

Masimo (MASI)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Masimo yesterday and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $251.18, close to its 52-week high of $258.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $265.00, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Community Health (CYH)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on Community Health yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Health is a Hold with an average price target of $4.22.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released today, Lisa Bedell Clive from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.37.

Clive has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Clive is ranked #5423 out of 7016 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.93, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR52.00 price target.

