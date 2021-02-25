Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Masimo (MASI), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Masimo (MASI), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH).

Masimo (MASI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Buy rating on Masimo yesterday and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $248.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 76.5% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $301.25 average price target, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Ulz reiterated a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.20, implying a 77.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Theravance Biopharma yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Myovant Sciences.

Theravance Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

