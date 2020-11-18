Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Masimo (MASI) and Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Masimo (MASI) and Co-Diagnostics (CODX) with bullish sentiments.

Masimo (MASI)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Masimo today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $247.85, close to its 52-week high of $259.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $267.75 average price target.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Co-Diagnostics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.89.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 48.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Co-Diagnostics with a $24.50 average price target, which is a 106.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

